Capt. Allan George Starr, 76, of Newport, passed away late on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock, with his daughter Susie by his side.
His daughters plan to scatter his ashes in the Florida Keys this summer and will announce that date at a later time.
“It is with a heavy heart to let our family and friends know Captain Allan Starr was called home by our good and loving God. Capt. Allan Starr will forever be chasing the showering bait and catching all the sailfish he wants. He will be missed by many.”
He is survived by his daughters, Susanne McInerny and husband Rick of Newport and Heather Bagwell of Sebring, Fla.; brother, Barry Starr and wife Nancy of New Bedford, Mass.; and grandchildren, Megan McInerny, Samantha McInerny and Paige McInerny.
He is at peace with those who have gone before him; his wife, Jonnell Starr; and parents, George and Helen Starr.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, P.O. Box 462, Islamorada, FL 33036.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
