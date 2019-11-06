Shamra Diane Wall Sawyer, 62, of Bath, formerly of Chocowinity and Beaufort, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
