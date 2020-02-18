Lillie Virginia “Jenny” Ballou, 82, of Morehead City, went to be with Jesus Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Mariner. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Bryan Johnson and wife Tammy, Gary Johnson and wife Carolyn, George Ballou and wife Melissa and John Ballou Jr.; daughters, Sandy Ballou Golden and husband Brad and Susan Ballou Roberts and husband Jack; grandchildren, Christopher Roberts and wife Samantha, Crystal Cole and husband Shane, Drew Ballou and wife Lauren, Camden Ballou, Morgan Ballou, Bryan Johnson and Katie Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Lewis, John Luke Ballou, Emily Grace Ballou, Charlotte Ballou and Parker Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ballou Sr.; grandson, Darious Parker Ballou; and brother, James Earl Harrell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Raab Oncology Clinic in memory of Mrs. Jenny, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.