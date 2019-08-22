Kathleen Mae Heverly Kreidler, 92, of Newport, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service will be held at a later date in Montoursville, Pa.
Kathleen Mae Heverly was born to the late W. Park and Eva Gardner Heverly in Beech Creek, Pa. She was united in marriage to Harry R. Kreidler and lived in Montoursville. Kathleen was employed by Sylvania for many years, until its closing. Her husband’s work in the furniture industry enabled them to move to Virginia, Indiana and Oklahoma. She was employed by Wyrick Lumber in Atoka, Okla., and then retired to North Carolina.
Kathleen loved traveling after retirement with her dear friend, Anita Booth of Emerald Isle. In her final days, she enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in the summer and working in her yard.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Carolyn Smith and husband Larry of Hughesville, Pa., Linda Koon of Emerald Isle and Michael Kreidler and wife Julie of Conover; grandchildren, Richard Smith and William Smith, both of Hughesville, Pa., and Kathleen Moore and husband Rodney of Emerald Isle; great-grandchildren, James, Zane, Katlyn and McKenna Smith, all of Hughesville, Pa., Robin Holmes and Hannah Seelmann, both of Emerald Isle, and Sarah and Weston Lay, both of Conover; great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Holmes Fontenot; siblings, Willard “Sonny” and wife Doris of Mall Hill, Pa., and Park Heverly and wife Beth of Jersey Shore, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Kreidler; parents, W. Park and Eva Heverly; and siblings, Mary “Betty” Yost, Pauline Minier, Ethel Jackson, Russell Heverly, Jack Heverly, Edward Heverly and Kenneth Heverly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Kathleen to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
