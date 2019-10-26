Anne Pauline “Polly” Moren, 95, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in her home, surrounded by love.
Polly’s family will be celebrating her life with a private service.
She was born and raised in Columbia, S.C., raised her own four children in Virginia with her husband, then found her way back to the Carolinas and to the beloved beach, where she spent the last 15 years bowling, beaching, golfing, crafting, rocking on her front porch, finishing crossword puzzles (always in ink), beating her family at various card games, making holidays magical and adding a little sparkle and irreverence to every other day.
She was selfless, caring, kind and generous and had equal parts charm and sass. Her family never saw her leave the house without a color-coordinated outfit, earrings and lipstick. Polly was proud. Proud to be a Daughter of the American Revolution, proud of her family, of her Southern heritage and of the life she carved out for her loved ones. She was the rock of her family, and her children basked in her love, humor and creativity. She will be sorely missed and eternally remembered.
She is survived by her son, Jim Moran; two daughters, Pam and Stacy Moren; “son-in-love,” Nick Kappa; her bonus daughter, Kerry Adragna; nine grandchildren, Zack, Hallie, Britt, Justin, Drew, Jackson, Delaney, Tucker and Riley; her soon-to-be 12 great-grandchildren; and her furry best friend, Maggie.
Polly was preceded in death by her late husband, James Moren; daughter, Debbie Moren Wagner; and brother, Alex Gibert.
In lieu of flowers, Polly would be honored if you would instead donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
