Barbara C. Gilpin, 81, of Mill Creek, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Her service was Tuesday at Graham Memorial Church in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. Bill Hooper. Interment followed at the church cemetery.
Barbara retired as the Newport postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service. Her community involvement also included being a retired member of the Mill Creek Fire Department. Barbara was actively involved in her beloved church, Graham Memorial, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, choir director, deacon, elder and was also a licensed minister. Her love and kindness extended to many throughout her community, where she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Hollister and husband Bill and Beth Stephenson and husband Robert, all of Mill Creek; two sons, Steven Gilpin and wife Renee and Clayton Gilpin and wife Diane, all of Mill Creek; brother, Terry Chadwick of Mill Creek; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald James Gilpin; parents, Edward and Maggie Chadwick; and a brother, Ronnie Chadwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Graham Memorial Church, 3448 Mill Creek Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
