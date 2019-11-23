F. “Pat” Patrick Ausband, 66, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family, dear friends and faithful dog, Alex.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ann Street United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tammy Lee and the Rev. Bob Riley.
Pat was known and loved by many in our community. As a prominent man in Carteret County, he held positions of trust and strength, which he fulfilled with grace and wisdom. He held the role of executive director of Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay and, more recently, he was the vice president of Patient Care at Carteret Health Care. His attention to detail, knowledge and care of patients allowed him to be an incredible leader among his fellow staff. As a member of the Cape Lookout Rotary, he was recognized with the Paul Harris Fellow award for his generous contributions.
In Pat’s free time, he enjoyed the outdoors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, surfing, paddle boarding or scuba diving, he took advantage of the beautiful Crystal Coast to enjoy his time. The open sky was a joy for him and having his pilot’s license was a true enjoyment for him. His talents also extended musically, he loved to pick away at the banjo, mandolin and the guitar and enjoyed singing with the Carteret Chorale, Carolina East Singers and in the choirs at Ann Street United Methodist and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. But most importantly, Pat loved his family and spending quality time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ausband of the home; sons, Josh Ausband and wife Rema of Carolina Beach and Evan Ausband and wife Cheryl of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother, Dr. Steve Ausband and wife Melinda of Oak Island; sister, Mary Dunn of High Point; and grandchildren, Laith Ausband, Zaine Ausband, Conrad Ausband and Anna Rose Ausband.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. Ausband and Virginia C. Ausband; and brother, Robert T. Ausband.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret Health Care Foundation Inc. for the nursing scholarship fund or the palliative care fund at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
