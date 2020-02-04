Mary Johnson, 77, of Mebane, formerly of Swansboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.
Her service was Tuesday in the McClure Funeral Chapel in Mebane. Inurnment will take place in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Sampson County.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Johnson; daughter, Renee Hancock and husband Eddie; son, Ricky Royal; stepdaughters, Pamela Parrott and husband Duane and Kimberly Wiggins and husband Steve; sisters, Linda Johnson and husband Marshall and Jane Hollingsworth; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Royal; and her parents, Samuel and Eva Boone Smith.
Arrangements are by McClure Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
(Paid obituary)
