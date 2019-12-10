Jack Leroy Musgrave, 86, of Newport, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
Jack Leroy Musgrave was born in Boston, Mass., Oct. 13, 1933, to Jack C. and Alice Wheeler Musgrave. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and ultimately retired as packaging engineer for the ElectroMotive division of General Motors Corp.
He is survived by his children, Susan and husband Steve Kasanda and Pamela Musgrave, all of Elmhurst, Ill.
He was preceded in death his wife, Mary Anne Musgrave; son, Jack D. Musgrave of Morehead City; and his parents.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
