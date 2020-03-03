Dennis Green, 63, of South River, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
The family will celebrate his life in private.
Dennis was known as a vagabond, as he has lived in several states and places since leaving his home state of Michigan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. He had a love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, working on cars, cooking and discussing politics. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, being generous and his willingness to do anything for anyone.
Dennis is survived by his son, Cody Lee Green; siblings, David Green, Debby Miller, Frances Leu, Teddy Green and Craig Wilson; dear friends, Michelle Pargerter and Dunnie Smith; his beloved dog, Marshall; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Green; mother and stepfather, Arlene and Ken Wilson; brothers, Layton Green and Bart Green; a sister, Margaret Green; and wife, Patrice Green.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.