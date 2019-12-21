Clem Willis Jr., 81, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern surrounded by his family.
His service is at 1 p.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop James Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Many in the community remember Clem from his business, Willis Paint Co., that he and his cousin Earlon Willis owned. In later years, he went to work at the Naval Air Depot aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he worked for 13 years and retired from. However, keeping busy was more his style so after retirement, he continued working with Jackie Gillikin by renovating homes in the area. Clem loved cars and he loved racing. His love for cars started with his 1949 Ford and ended with his 2014 Mustang GT.
He is survived by his daughters, Clara Ann Willis and Carol Lee Willis, both of Harkers Island; son, Robert Pernell and wife Beverly of Newport; sister, Cathy Willis and husband Sonny of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Mitchell Willis, Alex Willis and wife Lisa and Tanner Willis; and great-grandson, Caden Willis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Ann Wiggins Willis; and parents, Clem and Edith Willis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family welcomes flowers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
