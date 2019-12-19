Ernest “Ernie” Schroeder II, 75, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pass It On building on the corner of 20th and Bay streets in Morehead City.
He is survived by his brother, John; two sisters, Kate and Sybil; his daughter, Carrie Jane; and his son, Ernie III.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Friends of N.C. Maritime Museum online at MaritimeFriends.org.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service of Beaufort. Online condolences can be made at noefs.org.
