Robert E. Pritchard, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in St. Barts.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Robert was a devoted husband, father of four children and grandfather of eight. Robert was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Augusta, Ga., to Dr. and Mrs. Paul Baker Pritchard Jr. Robert was the third of six children and was very close with his four brothers, Paul, Dick, Joe and Tom, and sister, Anne.
He graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1965 and then attended the University of Georgia, where he received a bachelor’s degree in entomology in 1969. At the University of Georgia, Robert met the mother of his children, Diane. Robert started his career as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later became a pilot for Atlantic Southeast Airlines and U.S. Airways.
Robert married Donna in November 2018 after dating for almost 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with Donna, his brother Tom and sister-in-law Lori, who joined him in retirement in his adopted hometown of Beaufort. Robert had a strong, caring friend network – he developed new friendships in Beaufort and maintained lifelong relationships due to his relaxed and low-key nature.
Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, a devoted husband, a great friend to many and a lover of good food and spending time on the water.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Pritchard; children, Beth Bush and husband Rob, Adam Pritchard and wife Rebecka, Nathan Pritchard and Melanie Wegner and husband Kyle; grandchildren, Skyla and Ashton Bush, Benjamin Pritchard, Zachary and Samuel Cordover Pritchard, Audrey Pritchard and Wesley and Maxen Wegner; brothers, Paul and wife Rebecca, Dick and wife Elaine, Joe and wife Paige and Tom and wife Lori Pritchard; and sister, Anne Davis and husband John.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Pritchard.
The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to a local charity of one’s choice.
