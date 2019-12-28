Ruth “Shellie” Michelle Moseley, 61, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by her family.
Her service was Saturday.
Shellie battled pancreatic cancer for more than 14 months since her diagnosis. Her fortitude and strength this past year was in total keeping with how Shellie lived her life. She defied all prognosis that were presented to her. Up until the end of her life, she still did not fit into a forecast of the likely course of her disease. Her family, friends, doctors and hospice nurses were still in awe of her strength and toughness right until heaven came down and she let go of this earthly life.
She treasured her family and her children and embraced every moment she could with them. She especially loved her role as a German shepherd dog nanny. Cleaning and caring for the puppies in the Wellborn German Shepherd Kennels in Newport was her happy place. That is where her beloved service dog, Jean, was born. He was her constant companion wherever she would travel throughout the county. He is now back at home at Wellborn with his other momma, Kim Moseley Duris.
Shellie graduated from Carteret Community College with her criminal justice degree and soon began her career in the criminal justice service, serving in the N.C. Prison System and she later retired due to an accident that caused her disability.
Shellie had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went when delivering her prized publication for the North Carolina Fisheries Association, Tradewinds magazine. She thought the world of Aundrea O’Neal Weeks, editor of Tradewinds and defender of fish and fowl, and her husband, Steve Weeks, member and attorney of the NCFA. Shellie was an active member of the N.C. Fisheries Association and Carteret County Fishermen’s Association and was an incredible asset because of her countless hours as a volunteer. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do to help spread the word about the importance of keeping our fishermen in the water and keeping North Carolina seafood on the plates of consumers.
Shellie’s other passion was saving the lives of those fighting addiction. She herself was 20 years sober. She conducted weekly meetings for the Smart Recovery Program she firmly believed in. Many days and nights found her in the emergency department at Carteret Health Care giving encouragement and support to those in dire need.
Shellie is survived by her sons, Richard Smith of Newport and Darrell Smith; granddaughter, Brianna Smith of Morehead City; mother, Jessie Ruth Moseley of Morehead City; brother, Ralph Moseley of Morehead City; sisters, Sherri and husband Dave Longoria of Fort Rucker, Ala., Onnie and husband JP Patrick of Oriental, Sharon and husband Tracy Wickizer of Otway and Tari Garner of Newport; and Shellie’s best friend and her chosen sister, “Aunt Kim” Moseley Duris and husband “Uncle Wayne” Duris.
She is also survived by special uncle, Joe Griffin and family of Newport; uncles, Bill Griffin and family of Washington, Dick Griffin of Montana, Uncle Robert, Uncle Roy, Uncle David and Uncle Doug.
Shellie spent a great amount of time with her niece, Alex Garner; and her grand nieces, Adlynn “Oodle” and Addyson “Noodle” over the last few years.
She was the favorite aunt of five nieces, eight nephews, six grandnieces, seven grandnephews and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Katherine Hall.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City.
