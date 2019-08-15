Louise Rhodes, 99, of Emerald Isle, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Magnolia Cottage in Dover.
A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Baptist Church in Kinston. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
A visitation and reception will follow the service Sunday. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Earl and Mona Knowles, 543 John Green Smith Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.