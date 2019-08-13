Samuel David Nunnally II, 55, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Petersburg, Va., Washington, Emerald Isle and Jacksonville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in West Palm Beach.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to his close friend, Tracey Mraz.
Sam is survived by two brothers, William Hale Nunnally Jr. of Washington and Thomas Fulghum Nunnally and wife Nancy of Emerald Isle. Sam is also survived by his cousins, Anne Katherine Smith and husband Houshi of Chesterfield, Va., Joseph Henry Smith IV and wife Karen of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Ann Gwyn Fulghum Crandley and husband Jack of Virginia Beach, Va.; nephews, Christopher William Nunnally and Nicholas David Nunnally; and other cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Hale Nunnally; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel David Nunnally.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
