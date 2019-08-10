John “Tommy” Thomas Moore Sr., 76, of Beaufort, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an aircraft mechanic aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Paul Gillikin officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela M. Roberts of Beaufort; two sons, John “John Boy” Moore Jr. of Morehead City and Mark J. Moore of Beaufort; the mother of his children and caregiver, Ann Mason of Beaufort; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Guthrie of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ronelda Moore; and two sisters, Virginia Gillikin and Faye Brown.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.