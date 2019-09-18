Beatrice Margareta Washington, 88, Beaufort, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oscar’s Memorial Chapel in New Bern. The interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Lambert, of Waldorf, Md., Azalea Wise and Suzette Washington, both of the home, and Heather Washington of Smyrna, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
