Jeffery Richard Urick, 62, of Emerald Isle, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Middlesex County, N.J., a son of the late Richard and Phyllis Urick. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing on the coast with his daughter, Amanda, and his friends.
“He enjoyed hunting when he was younger and was quite the marksman, or so he told us.”
He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Phillies play. Jeff spent his weekends playing video games with his son, Matthew. He was a mentor to all who worked with him or were lucky enough to be around him. He made sarcasm his second language and was able to brighten a room with the best dad jokes. He was and is loved and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Urick of the home; son, Matthew Urick and wife Elizabeth of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and daughter, Amanda Urick of Denver, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
