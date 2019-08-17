Donna Mason, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Havelock and is now “sheltered in the arms of God” following a long and debilitating illness.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at the Ann Street United Methodist Church Eure Building in Beaufort with pastor the Rev. Taylor Mills officiating.
Donna was born in Durham to the late George Daniel Lewis and Roselee Smith Lewis. Her most important and cherished role in life was being a mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind three children, Lisa and husband Woody Warren of Morehead City, Danny and wife Elizabeth of Beaufort and Joey and wife Mieko of Abilene, Texas; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
“Our mother is gone but not forgotten. She now rejoices in heaven kneeling before our Lord with her parents; brother, Daniel; and husband Herb, who preceded her in passing. As a family, we can only imagine what that day will be like.
“The family would like to thank the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s staff for all the caring and love they gave our mother.”
The family will receive friends at the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ann Street United Methodist Church Choir, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
