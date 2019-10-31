Teressa “Aunt Teet” Green, 63, of Newport, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Broad Creek Church of God with Pastor Robert Strickland officiating.
Miss Teressa Ann Green, known as Aunt Teet, was born July 10, 1956, in Carteret County to the late James Henry Green Sr. and Evangelist Mamie Bell Green.
Aunt Teet was raised in Newport and attended Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. She accepted Christ at a young age and sang in the choir. Teressa graduated from West Carteret High School in 1975. Prior to her passing, she was a member of Broad Creek Church of God in Newport. She was a caregiver to her mother, family members, nieces, nephews, friends, the elderly and children in the neighborhood. She loved the word of God and was a devotional leader for many years.
Aunt Teet had a beautiful heart and spirit. She was known for her million-dollar smile. She loved to cook, sing and attend church services. One of her hobbies was going to the nursing home, sitting and talking with the elderly. She loved family and helped raise and teach her nieces and nephews like they were her own.
She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Tootle and husband George of Bogue, Tammie Green Edwards of Raleigh, Janet G. Curtis and husband Elmore and Lisa Green Washington, both of Newport, and Rosanna Pittman and Jacqueline German, both of Jacksonville; brothers, Larry Lee Green of Dallas, Texas, and James Henry Green Jr. of New Bern and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Kathy Green and Evangeline Green; and two brothers, Carl Bernard Green and Jimmy Keith Green.
“Special thanks to Lisa Green Washington and Janet Green Curtis for taking care of Aunt Teet around the clock over the last several years.”
“Thank you to Pastor Robert Strickland and Broad Creek Church of God for all your love and support during this difficult time.”
The family will receive friends from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Teressa’s home, 353 Howard Blvd., Apartment 702, in Newport.
(Paid obituary)
