Dolly Ann Eubanks, 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at 3:30 p.m. today at Oceanana Pier, where Dolly worked for more than 40 years. There will also be a paddle out at that time.
She is survived by her sons, Robbie of Newport and Johnny of Morehead City; sisters, Johnice Wess of Long Mont, Colo., Sheila Willis and Kathy Berry and husband Bill, all of Newport, and Debra Cosgrove of Atlantic Beach; brothers, William Leon Willis and wife Connie of Tampa, Fla., Freddie Willis and wife Terry of Morehead City and Woodard Willis, Jr., and wife Joyce of Beaufort; grandson, Garo Eubanks; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eubanks; parents, Woodard and Catherine Willis; and sister, Peggy Dolgas.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
