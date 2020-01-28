Edward Siatkowski, 82, of Newport, passed quietly in his sleep Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
Ed was born in Vanderbilt, Pa., to the late Chester and Mary Siatkowski. Ed was a plumber by trade and worked for the union in New York City before moving to the Catskill Mountains in New York and then later starting his own plumbing business. Ed was known by all who knew him for his voracious sweet tooth, quick wit and love of his family.
He is survived by his son, Michael Siatkowski and wife Jeanette of East Jewett, N.Y.; a daughter, Katherine Seltzer and husband Randall; granddaughters, Kasha and Kylie Seltzer, all of Newport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Siatkowski. After she died, he retired to Newport. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Thomas Siatkowski; and three brothers, Thomas, Chester and John Siatkowski.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245 Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
