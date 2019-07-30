David Ebbighausen, 78, of Straits, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
David served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Harkers Island United Methodist Church and faithfully served on various committees. He was an avid flyer and loved fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Ebbighausen of the home; daughter, Cathy Fuller Jones of Harkers Island; son, George “Buddy” Reid Fuller IV and wife Nancy Baker Fuller of Straits; sister, Gail Madry, husband Joseph and their sons Kevin and Michael, all of Kure Beach; grandchildren, Jasa Lewis of Raleigh, Kelley Ennis of Maryland, David Jones Jr. and wife Keri of Bessemer City and Reid Jones and fiancée Ashley Domke of Harkers Island; great-grandchildren, Sophia Jones, Olivia Jones, Wyatt Ennis and Cade Ennis; and his faithful dog, SeaSea.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Elizabeth Ebbighausen.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Harkers Island United Methodist Church, c/o First Friday or Bereavement Group, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfunerlhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
