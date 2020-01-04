Leslie Carson “L.C.” Wooten, 74, of Newport, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Castle Glenn Apartments at 1800 Pollard Court, Newport, in the community building, officiated by the Rev. Walter Jones. Interment will follow at a later date at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
L.C. was a paramedic on the Crystal Coast for almost 20 years. He also worked in civil service for 25 years.
He is survived by his stepdaughters, Linda Player and husband James of Newport and Loria Hartman of Newport; stepson, Lynn Hartman of Beaufort; two stepgrandsons; one stepgreat-grandson; very dear friend and companion, Joan Jones; and special four-legged companion, Abbi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Faye Wooten; and parents, Claude T. Wooten and Hattie G. Wooten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church at 1734 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.