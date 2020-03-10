Amanda Ruth Muff, 89, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Bill Pollock. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort.
Amanda was a longtime member of Live Oak Grove Christian Church, where she enjoyed her church family.
She is survived by her sons, Karl L. Muff III and Jeff Drake and wife Cynthia Blunt, all of Beaufort; a sister, Jennie Avery of Wilmington; a brother, Darrell Potter and wife Nadine of Morehead City; grandchildren, David Layman and Mary Bullock; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah May, Reagan Bullock, Athena Bullock and Cassius Bullock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl L. Muff; parents, Winford and Nellie Potter; a son, Joe Drake; and brothers, Robert Potter, Royce Potter and James Potter.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
