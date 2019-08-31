Annie Taylor Pittman, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service was Saturday at Williston United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Paul Harris. Interment followed at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
Mrs. Pittman had a caring and nurturing spirit. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her family adored her immensely. Mrs. Pittman used her nurturing spirit and her skill as a licensed practical nurse to care for numerous people over the years. She especially appreciated her time at Sea Level Hospital, from which she retired. She loved the Lord and enjoyed her church family at Williston United Methodist Church, where she was a member.
She is survived by daughters, Vanessa Fetter of Jacksonville, Teressa Asby and Lisa Gillikin, both of Morehead City, and Katrina Gillikin and husband Curtis of Otway; son, Darrell Pittman of Brevard; sister, Elaine Robinson and husband Edwin of Beaufort; grandchildren, Gary Fetter Jr., Hieromonk Enoch, Zachary Pittman, Jennifer Norman, Melissa Willis, Jacqueline Asby-Madison, Cody Pittman, Brittany Pittman, Cassandra Pittman, Jeremy Gillikin, Michelle Gillikin, Emily Gillikin, Amanda Pittman, Patricia Behan and Frank Pittman; and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin Pittman; parents, Charlie and Katie Taylor; and grandchildren, Marissa Pittman and Marsha Asby.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Williston United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Fran Nelson, 184 Old Nassau Road, Smyrna, NC 28579.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.