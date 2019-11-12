Lillie “Pearl” Nelson, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner.
She was an active member of Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City for many years, serving as an usher and was active in several groups serving the church community. She was married to the love of her life, Charles “C.B.” Nelson for 47 years.
Pearl was a homemaker while her husband served in the U.S. Air Force as they traveled and lived in many states across the country. Upon his retirement, they returned to Morehead City and owned and operated Coastal Music from 1974 to 1983.
She was an accomplished seamstress and loved crafting and needlework. She was an avid reader, world traveler and gardener, and she was a wonderful cook.
She never lost her love and faith in God no matter how many tragedies befell her family or the physical pain she suffered through the years. No matter how much she suffered, she kept her sense of humor and a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughters, Tressa N. Small and husband Charles of Havelock and Beverly N. Sasser of New Bern; grandchildren, Geneva Simons and husband Reggie of Sparta, Ga., Aaron Williams and Jessica Guthrie and husband Brad, all of New Bern, Tara Liszewski and husband Steve of Morehead City, Kelly Shelton and husband Steve of Havelock and Zack Williamson and wife Esthela of Madera, Calif.; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “C.B.” Nelson; parents, Annie L. Lewis and Billie W. Lewis; daughter, Rhonda N. Williams; son, Charles “Randy” Nelson; sister, Ann L. White and Kathleen L. Rountree; brothers, George Lewis, Charlie Lewis, Bill Lewis, Floyd Lewis and Julian Lewis; and grandchildren Annie Laura Williamson, Charles Danyel Williams and Billy Calvin Williams.
The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
