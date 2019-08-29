Esther Florence Smith, 92, of Newport, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born in St. Georges, Bermuda, in 1926. She made her home in Newport after her marriage to James B. “Billy” Smith in 1948. They were married for 70 years. She traveled the world with her military husband, who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, while raising her eight children.
She was a devout, strong military wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was very important to her, as well as serving her country with her husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy S. Styron and Esther S. Ballou, both of Morehead City, and Amy S. Larder of Newport; sons, James B. “Bucky” Smith Jr. and William W. “Billy” Smith, both of Stella, Harry H. Smith of Morehead City, Larry S. Smith of Greenville and Richard L. Smith of Newport; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Smith; parents, Amy V. Frost and Walter J. Frost; one sister, Marguerite; and two brothers, Harry and Billy.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
