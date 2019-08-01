Joseph “Joe” Elkins Jr., 66, of Newport, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
The family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Mr. Elkins was born in Morehead City to the late Joseph Burns Elkins Sr. and the late Virginia Thrift Elkins. He was an undergraduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had a master’s degree in chemistry from East Carolina University. He worked for the Environmental Protection Agency in Durham.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jenkins Elkins of Newport; twin sister, JoAnn Linda Elkins of Morehead City; half-sister, Frances Elkins Randall of Morehead City; niece, Jennifer Lancaster of Morehead City; and two nephews, Chuck Hill and Jeff Hill, both of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misplaced Mutts or Austin Animal Hospital, 1550 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
