Otis Hackett Johnson Jr., known as “Bud” or “Buddy” to his friends, 99, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after a short stay at Davis Health Center.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hampstead. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden with reception following the service.
Arrangements are by Andrew’s Mortuary and Crematory of Wilmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.