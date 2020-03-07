Susie Futrell Warren Willis, 71, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service was Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Darlene Morris.
Susie was a Girl Scout leader for years. She was active in Meherrin Baptist Church until she moved to the beach. She loved the ocean and taking long walks at night. She also loved to travel with her best friend, Darlene. She joined the Red Hat Club, and she loved her animals, but most of all, she loved the good Lord.
She is survived by her daughters, Susie Renee Warren Jilcott and husband Richard of Murfreesboro, Tammy Diana Warren-Bowen and husband Joshua of Unionville, Va., Margaret Lynet Warren-Hill and partner Danny Johnson of Beaufort and Kelly Christina Warren-Lockhart and husband Tommy of Newport, NC; brothers, Robert Mann and wife Diane Futrell and Larry Wilson and wife Earlene Futrell, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tara Jilcott and fiancé Darrius Ridley of Murfreesboro, Mindy Piner Teague of Bristol, Tenn., Ricky Jilcott of Murfreesboro and Christopher Best of Newport, Alex Hill and fiancé Anthony Morris of Beaufort; four great-grandchildren Kaydence Greene, Amya Ridley, Alexis Ridley and Ashton Ridley, all of Murfreesboro; nieces, Kim Ricks, Lisa Parker, Tina Ashley, Terri Futrell and Rebecca Gay Whitley; and nephews, Clif Futrell, Robbie Futrell, Brain Edwards and Jeff Futrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Willis; parents, Kelly C. and Margaret Mann Futrell; a sister, Rebecca Martin Futrell-Edwards; brothers, Roy Chestine Futrell and Kelly Clifton Futrell Jr.; and nephews Roy Chestine Futrell Jr. and Chris Edwards.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in Susie’s memory to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
