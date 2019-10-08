Melroy John Grennier, 90, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
His service was Saturday at Freedom Way Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Rudolph Outlaw and the Rev. Steve Petty officiating. Entombment was Monday in the mausoleum of Seaside Memorial Park.
He was born March 28, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., a son of the late Edward Marshall and Florence Ward Grennier. Mel served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired with the rank of gunnery sergeant Jan. 31, 1967.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Velina Brennier of Kitty Hawk; his stepgrandchildren; and half-sisters, Kris Lucas of Indiana and Jean Lamszus of New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi Grenier; second wife, Lilly Kay Grennier; third wife, Mildred F. Perry; a stepson, John Paul Verholst; brothers, Gerald and Allen; and sisters, Mary and Lucille.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Way Freewill Baptist Church, 207 Queens Road, Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.