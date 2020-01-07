Kelsay Glenn Darst Jr., 90, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, of which he was a longtime member. It will be officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows.
Kelsay graduated from Cradock High School in Portsmouth, Va., in 1948 and soon after became a residential contractor building homes in the Hampton Roads area. In the following years, he became a real estate broker in Virginia. In his younger years, he had his pilot’s license and loved spending time in the open sky. He also worked on a sports fishing boat as a captain in Chesapeake Bay. A favorite pastime for Kelsay was spending time with his son duck hunting. In his retirement years, he discovered a talent building model boats, his favorite boats to build were Coast Guard boats. After moving to North Carolina, he became a member of the N.C. Maritime Museum, where some of his model boats are on display.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the men and women from Carteret Health Care, Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and the Crystal Coast Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.
He is survived by wife, Faye Darst of the home; son, Michael Old Darst and wife Keeli of Seabrook, Texas; stepdaughter, Tonya Borders and husband Patrick of Duluth, Ga.; stepson, Bill Shirey and wife Jennifer of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Blake Darst, who is in the U.S. Coast Guard, and Molly Darst of Seabrook, Texas; and stepgrandchildren, Lauren Borders of Nashville, Tenn., Jared Borden of Atlanta, Ga., and Collin Shirey and Ian Shirey, both of Mechanicsville, Va.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betsy Hobgood; mother, Kathryne Darst; father, Kelsey Glendy Darst Sr.; and sister, Virginia Pope.
The family will receive friends at a reception following the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
