Georgia Rae Guthrie Dickinson, 94, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
She was granddaughter to Promise Land grandfather Cicero Guthrie and the dearly loved grandmother Marinia Ann Guthrie Guthrie. Georgia was daughter to Bryant and Amy, big sister of Gayle and husband Gus, Jessie and Bertha, the wife of Guy Dickinson Jr., mother to Guy III, wife Sockie, Amy, David and Dale, and a good friend of TJ, Phyllis and Jessie Ruth, and many others.
During World War II, she painted aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, a true Rosie the Riveter, then traveled to Boston, Mass., to learn radiography for sending messages. She went back to school in the early 60s for secretarial skills, then worked in West Carteret High School as a bookkeeper for a long time. She taught people to read, sat with an aging lady, saved people from drowning on two separate occasions, raised her sister when younger, then four children after marriage, used to play classical music by ear on the piano, loved oyster roasts and disliked housework. She was a master seamstress in her time, a storyteller to the end, loved to tell stories, particularly of the Promise Land and growing up, going to school and dancing at the USO.
Georgia is survived by her children, Amy, David and Dale; grandchildren Leslie, Jason and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Nicholas and Alina; and great-great grandchild, Acea.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Jr.; first child, Guy; and first grandson, Jeffrey.
A visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Brooks Funeral Home chapel in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.