Frank Staton Moore, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
His service was today at Munden Funeral Home chapel in Morehead City with the Rev. Lee Pittard officiating. Interment followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Frank served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, and he retired from civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He was a member of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, as well as a member of Harkers Island United Methodist Church, and he served as the church organist for more than 60 years. He was a boatbuilder, and he also taught boatbuilding at Carteret Community College.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Tyler Moore of the home; daughters, Sheri Lowe and husband Glenn of Smyrna and Angela Scott and husband Andy of Harkers Island; brother, William Keith Moore Sr. and wife Sheila of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Jessica Wortham and husband Eric of Straits, Lindsey Fodrie of Smyrna and Paige Willis, Tara Scott and Kenneth Scott and companion Kelly Davis, all of Harkers Island; great-grandchildren, Tyler Baracos, Nicholas Baracos, Savannah Walrath, Rafe Fodrie, Gage Scott, Luke Fodrie, Emily Davis and Everleigh Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Hedrick Moore and Annie Guthrie Moore; brothers, James Moore, Cecil Moore and Walter Moore; sisters, Polly Davis, Lida Strickland and Ramona Craver; and a great-granddaughter, Sydney Grace Fodrie.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Harkers Island United Methodist Church Building Fund, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
