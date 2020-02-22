James “Sonny” McDonald Jr., 84, of New Bern, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
A private celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Sonny was the former owner and operator of Carolina Cash Registers. He was a husband, father and a friend to many.
He leaves behind his only son, Jay McDonald and wife Michelle of Newport; brother, William “Billy” McDonald of Kinston; and several close fishing buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Clara Sessoms McDonald; and his brother, Paul McDonald, who was from St. Pauls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishin’ For A Cure online at fishinforacure.com.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.