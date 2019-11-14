Frances Worley, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at PruittHealth Care at Sea Level.
A celebration of life is at noon Saturday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in Princeton.
Francis moved to Carteret County in 1977. She went to work at Beaufort Drug and later at Beaufort Christian Academy. She was a member of Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church. Francis enjoyed getting out with her daughters and her church family.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Alley and husband Tim of Beaufort and Trina Futo and husband David of Otway; grandchildren, Jackie Perez, Carrie Belcher, Shawna Belcher, Sharon Hill, Shelby Futo, Frankie Belcher, Corey White and Jonathan Alley; great-grandchildren, Cameron Alley, Zachary Martel, Sierra Willis and Micah Thomas; and great-great-grandchildren, Kolin Walley and Evan White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Axum and Pearl Askew; husband, Frank Worley; and sons, Tim Belcher and Johnny Worley.
The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Duke Medical Center, 2200 W. Main St., Suite A-200, Durham, NC 27705.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
