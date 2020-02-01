Ira Lewis, 101, Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Curtis W. Going and Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Lewis family cemetery on Harkers Island.
Ira was born Aug. 2, 1918, to the late Howard and Elizabeth Lewis of Harkers Island. He was next to the youngest of four full brothers, one full sister and an older half brother and sister.
He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1938 and spent all of his 21 years of service on the south shore of Long Island, N.Y. He married Maggie Hancock in 1940 and they raised their children, Ann and Phil, in various communities along that shore.
He was the lighthouse keeper at Montauk Lighthouse at the eastern tip of Long Island for the last three and a half years of his military service. He retired in August 1959 and moved back to Harkers Island. He enrolled the children in Smyrna School, built their home on Cape Lookout Drive and worked for nine years at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a civilian.
He applied for a painter job at Cherry Point, but was told he didn’t have enough experience. This frustrated him because he had scraped and repainted the Montauk Lighthouse. So he quit and went back to commercial fishing; ironically, the very occupation that drove him into the Coast Guard 30 years prior. He fished for 25 years, but when fishing started to decline, he quit and used his boat for short trips in nearby waters with Maggie. Unfortunately, Maggie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 1998 and passed away the following spring. Thereafter, Ira spent lots of time on civic and U.S. Coast Guard activities to help keep his mind off the loss of Maggie.
Ira is survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann Rose and husband Leslie; son, Philip Lewis and wife Jean, all of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Bruce Kevin Lewis and wife Lori of New Bern, Tracy L. Lewis and Joan O’Neal and husband James D., all of Harkers Island, Tara Guthrie of Sanford and Jonathan Brett Rose and wife Cathy of Gloucester; great-grandchildren, Maggie Diane Lewis and Kevin Ian Lewis, both of New Bern, Tracy Ethan Lewis of Beaufort, Jonathan Michael Rose and wife Rebecca of Bettie, Christopher Ryan Rose and Bertley Paul Willis, both of Gloucester, and Contessa Ann Willis of Harkers Island; great-great-grandson, Dawson Cole Rose of Bettie; and many nieces and nephews within North Carolina and New Jersey.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth Lewis; wife, Maggie Hancock Lewis; and all his siblings.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Grace Holiness Church, 127 Porter Cross Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
