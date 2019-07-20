Susan “Sue” Frances Noe Miller, 89, of Beaufort, passed quietly Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by some of her family at home.
Her memorial service is at 3 p.m. today at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating.
Sue was born in Beaufort, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lorraine Noe. She graduated from Beaufort High School, where she excelled in academics as a Beta Club member and sports as a guard for the Sea Dogs girls basketball team. Later she furthered her education, receiving her associate’s degree from Carteret Community College, graduating with her daughter.
Sue was employed by First Citizens Bank for 21 years, starting as a bookkeeper and working her way up the ranks. After her retirement, Sue pursued her passion for books. She was an avid reader, reading numerous books weekly, something she never before had time to do. Sue had stated after retiring that her goal was to read every book in the library, and she almost accomplished that goal.
Sue was a member of the Home Extension Organization, den mother for the Boy and Girl Scouts and attended almost every sporting event for all five of her children. Sue instilled in each of her children honesty, integrity and a will to make things happen.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, James Harrison Miller Sr.; her children, Jimmy Miller, Robert Miller, Joe Miller, Sindi Austin and Betsy Joe Chadney; and many dear and loved family and friends.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
