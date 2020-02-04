Tia “Little Bit” Murrell, 43, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Beaufort.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at the Johnson family cemetery.
Tia was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress for many years at the shirt factory in Morehead City.
She is survived by her husband, Duke Oliver of Havelock; daughter, Reality Oliver of Havelock; mother, Effa Mae Murrell of Beaufort; sisters, Angelique Murrell Foster of Raleigh, Mary Johnson and Marilyn Reels, both of Beaufort, and Emma Murrell of Columbus, Ga.; brothers, Robert Murrell, Jeffrey Nolan, Stacy Nolan, Philmore Nolan, Thomas Nolan and Douglas Johnson, all of Beaufort, Ricky Johnson of Wilson and Fred Johnson Jr. of Newport; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Lee Johnson Sr.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
