Claude Davis, 86, of Kinston, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville. He has family in Carteret County.
His funeral service was Thursday at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Fishman officiating. His graveside service was today at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Vernon officiating.
Claude was appointed as magistrate of Lenoir County, where he served for 15 years. He was appointed clerk of superior court in 1983, serving until 2003. He was a licensed funeral director and worked at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Claude is survived by his wife, Betty Loftin Davis; daughter, Gail Davis Gregory; granddaughters; a great-grandson; sister, Tootsie Davis Harper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Davis Jr. and Lillian Stroud Davis; and a sister, Virginia Davis Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Run First Baptist Church, 3624 Old Highway 11, Deep Run, NC 28525, or Sudan Shriners for Crippled Children, 403 E. Front St., New Bern, NC 28560.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
