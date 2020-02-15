Dr. Horace Adams Jr., 96, of Aiken, S.C., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Aiken.
The celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church with the Rev. Grant Wiseman officiating. The committal is Friday at Lewis Memorial Park in Asheville.
Dr. Horace “Pat” Adams Jr. was born in Richmond, Va., the son of the late Horace Adams Sr. and Lucile Nichols. After graduating from Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville, Va., in 1943, Dr. Adams served in the U.S. Navy as an ensign during World War II. He married Evelyn Marie Leland in 1946 in San Diego, Calif. She died in 2008. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1952 and pursued a career in the manufactured fibers industry.
Through the years, he and his family lived in Asheville, Springfield, Va., and Pine Knoll Shores before he and his wife moved to Aiken in 2003.
Dr. and Mrs. Adams were charter members of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, where he served as an elder. They were also active members in the Presbyterian churches in Springfield, Va., and Morehead City.
To fulfill his civic and religious obligations, Dr. Adams served on various boards, including St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg.
Pat Adams enjoyed a variety of activities, including tennis, bicycling, water skiing, boating and swimming. One of his greatest joys was sharing his immense love of the beach with visiting family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Anita Adams Randolph and husband the Rev. Canon Henry George Jr. of Elkhart, Ind., and Lucile Adams Craigo and husband Tom of Manassas, Va.; three sons, the Rev. Dr. John Nichols Adams and wife Linda, of Louisville, Colo., Horace Adams III and wife Lynette, of Placerville, Calif., and J. Leland Adams and wife, Claudia, of Aiken; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends in the Stevenson-McClelland building following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Arrangements are by Shellhouse Funeral Home Inc. of Aiken. Dr. Adams’ online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
