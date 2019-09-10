Willie Earl Tutt, 66, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home with his wife Janie by his side.
A memorial to celebrate Willie’s life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Willie was born July 1, 1953, in Rutherfordton to the late Willie Pete and Carrie Vickers Tutt. Willie was a graduate of R-S Central High School in Rutherfordton. He was in the construction trade for years until 1993 when he began working at Carteret General Hospital (now Carteret Health Care) in Morehead City in the engineering department. He took great pride in his work and several Christmases he would dress as Santa for the patients and staff. He retired from the hospital Oct. 7, 2015.
Willie moved to West Virginia in 2016 so his wife could be near her sick siblings. They moved to Fredericksburg in 2018 after Willie became ill to be near the kids.
He loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and being a foster parent. But his greatest joy was his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Janie DuVall-Tutt; stepchildren, Heather DuVall of Beaufort, Lee Ridenour and wife Missy of Fredericksburg, Va., and Luke Ridenour and wife Tandy of Spotsylvania, Va.; his beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle and Valerie Henchey, Mia Ridenour and Brock, Devon and Peyton Ridenour; his sisters, Rosia Landrum and husband Calvin, Betty Landrum, Sally Ann Tutt, Lisa Abrams and husband Thomas, Tammy Staley and husband Bobby and Sheila Shipp and husband Michael; and a brother, Jimmy Tutt, all of Rutherfordton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lewis; and a grandson, Isaac Ridenour; and a granddaughter, Miranda Ridenour.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Foundation, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Preliminary arrangements to be done by Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, Va.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.