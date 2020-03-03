Effa Mae Murrell, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Effa was a very good person, spoke what was on her mind, was a joy to be around and a very hard worker. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Robert Murrell of Beaufort; daughter, Angelique Foster of Raleigh: grandchildren, Terence, Dajané, Robert Jr., Dereona, Cayden, Caylin and Reality; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Arletha Richardson of North River; a brother, James Murrell of Magnolia, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Inez Murrell; two brothers, Walter Murrell Jr. and Roy Murrell; a sister, Armania Long; and a daughter, Tia Murrell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
