Doris Fulcher Bedsworth, 96, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and the Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Doris was a faithful and longtime member of First Baptist Church. In her early years, she worked at the Ottis Fish House, but her primary role was that of a selfless mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was known for her love and compassion. She not only nurtured and cared for her children, but also enjoyed pouring into the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her kitchen was a special place. She loved to cook big family meals, but above all, she loved having everyone together.
She is survived by her son, George Bedsworth Jr. of Morehead City; brother, Edward Fulcher and wife Bonnie of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Audrey Fulcher of Morehead City; son-in-law, Vernon Thompson of Atlantic Beach; grandchildren, Craig Thompson and wife Francy, Christi Piner and husband Eddie, Christian Bedsworth and wife Emily and Allison Long and husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Jordan Hart and husband Josh, Payton Thompson, Noah Thompson, Logan Piner, Jacob Piner, Gage Long, Kipton Long and Fisher Bedsworth; a nephew, Danny Oglesby; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bedsworth Sr.; parents, Joseph and Carrie Fulcher; daughter, Sarita Thompson; sister, Leura Guthrie; and brothers, Tommie Fulcher and McNeil Fulcher.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Charity Beck Sunday school class or the church fund at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
