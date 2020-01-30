Nellie Bruce Mitchell Gray, 86, of Snow Hill, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Conyers and Pastor David Rimmer officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall Saturday from 10 to – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Henry and Peggy Keel, 221 Mill Court, Snow Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.