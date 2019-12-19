Phyllis Marie Felton Garr, 70, of Newport, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private graveside service will be conducted Sunday.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Garr of Newark, N.J.; a daughter, Valerie Jean Ealey of Nashville, Tenn.; brothers, Glenn Felton Sr. of Newport and Jack Miller Smith of Florida; and one sister, Naomi Wilson of Port Arthur, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Oscar’s Memorial Chapel in New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
