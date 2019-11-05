Jarvis Moore Piner Sr., 89, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A service for Mr. Piner is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Johnny Thompson III.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Lee Piner and Martin Guy Piner, both of Newport, Jarvis Moore Piner Jr. and wife Barbara of Beaufort and Lon Alan Piner and wife Claire of Williston; cousin, George Piner of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Lee Piner, Joey Moore Piner Jr., Jeremy Paul Piner, Jimmy Paul Piner, John Patrick Piner, Christopher Piner and Maryann Piner Sanders; and great-grandchildren, Mindy Piner, Chris Piner, Sierra Piner, Heidi Lou Piner, Sawyer Piner, Jace Piner, Hannah Sanders, Alana Sanders, Jaycee Paige Piner and Kolby Piner.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joey Moore Piner Sr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.