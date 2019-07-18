Carrie Louise Jones, 90, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Her service is at noon Saturday at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jones-Harper Cemetery in Albertson.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda Cauley; granddaughter, Denise Rouse and husband Les; grandson, Jerry Wayne Boone and wife Teresa; son-in-law, Billy Carraway; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Whaley.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Carter and Lacy Parker Carter; husband, Leonard Henry Jones; a son, Leonard Tommy Jones; daughter, Helen Carraway; and great-granddaughter Amy Boone.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home of Kinston.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.